Family Firm Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 125.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 684,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 59,748 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 57,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,381. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $27.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

