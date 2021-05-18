Family Firm Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 31.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,699. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

