Family Firm Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of IOO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $69.61. 41,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,277. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.41. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $70.40.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

