Family Firm Inc. Invests $207,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

KO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.26. 255,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,400,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.