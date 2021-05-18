Family Firm Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,582,000.

Shares of IDU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.05. 315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,302. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $84.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.54.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

