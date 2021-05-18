Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 2,005 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 6,043.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 273.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 32,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,389,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.