Fagan Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.80. 5,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,857. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

