Fagan Associates Inc. Has $767,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 72.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.10. 38,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,244. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.98. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.07 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.