Fagan Associates Inc. Has $16.89 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.9% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.92. 55,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,152. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.45 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.91. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

