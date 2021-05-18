Fagan Associates Inc. Buys 330 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,178,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 209,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,908,733. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

