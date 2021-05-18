Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Reduced by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 462,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 718,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,631,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.