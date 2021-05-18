Exos Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
VOSO opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
Virtuoso Acquisition Company Profile
Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO).
Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.