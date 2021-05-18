Exos Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

VOSO opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Virtuoso Acquisition Company Profile

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

