Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ribbit LEAP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,368,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

NYSE LEAP opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

