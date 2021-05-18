Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPOD. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $293,000.

Shares of NYSE:IPOD opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

