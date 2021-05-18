Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISLE opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

