Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $198,000 in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 960,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 320,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 107,580 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

