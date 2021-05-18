Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $114,000 in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKIU. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,777,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKIU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

