Exos Asset Management LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFTR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,553,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,281,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,105,000.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LFTR opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.