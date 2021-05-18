Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.14 ($36.64).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €29.34 ($34.52) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.50.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

