ETNA Network Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00089505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.06 or 0.00455386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.22 or 0.00230341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.92 or 0.01336562 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00041965 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

