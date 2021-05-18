EthereumX (ETX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,531.00

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. EthereumX has a market cap of $260,518.87 and $3,531.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EthereumX has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00089067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00405840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00229264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.20 or 0.01326138 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00045407 BTC.

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL . The official website for EthereumX is etxco.com

