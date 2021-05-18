Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Haemonetics Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average is $111.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

