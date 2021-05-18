Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equitable Group from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Equitable Group stock opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average is $88.00. Equitable Group has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

