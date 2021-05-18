Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.39

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 34359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $30,204,000. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300,401 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 556.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 819,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $13,861,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

