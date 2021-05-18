EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $447.74 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.18 and a fifty-two week high of $466.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

