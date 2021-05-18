EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce earnings per share of $1.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.64. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $446.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,078. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.04. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $217.18 and a 1-year high of $466.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.