EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,268 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 22,549 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.4% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.72.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.65 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.