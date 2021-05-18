Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 47,458 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,458 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $58,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $6,004,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

Shares of NSC opened at $285.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.24 and a 200-day moving average of $253.01. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $165.48 and a one year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

