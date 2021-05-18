Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 39,951 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,480 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,951 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $47,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $379.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.88. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

