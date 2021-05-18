Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $45.85 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 179.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $45,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $270.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.42. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.