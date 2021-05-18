Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.75% of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $55,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $194.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.52 and its 200 day moving average is $164.25. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $111.73 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

