Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $23,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,005.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ken S. Ansin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $47,412.44.

EBTC stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $36.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $410.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 37.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 55,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

