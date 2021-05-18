Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin Sells 2,452 Shares

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $83,711.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,525.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ken S. Ansin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $47,412.44.

EBTC stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $410.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 55,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

