Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of E stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.5813 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in ENI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ENI by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

