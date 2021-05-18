Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 500.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 15th. National Securities began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

ORMP opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $324.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.98. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.