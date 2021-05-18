Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 1,209.8% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $488.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.