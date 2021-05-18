Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $38,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $156.49 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.91 and its 200 day moving average is $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

