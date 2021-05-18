Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$51.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

ENB traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$46.95. 7,949,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,694,640. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.61. The company has a market cap of C$95.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.51%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

