Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,472. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

