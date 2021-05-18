EMC Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

