EMC Capital Management Invests $669,000 in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. EMC Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Stoneridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Stoneridge by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 108,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 52,503 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 37.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 310,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85,153 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:SRI opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $879.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.