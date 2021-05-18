EMC Capital Management Buys 16,611 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Napco Security Technologies accounts for 1.0% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $8,087,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 123,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,044. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $617.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

