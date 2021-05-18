Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.57

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.57 and last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 349438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFN shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.72.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

