Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.46.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

