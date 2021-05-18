Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,143 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,973 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,749.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,176 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,539,000 after buying an additional 332,186 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

