Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of ESLT opened at $134.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.27. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $151.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

