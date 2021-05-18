Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

ELAN traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,098,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,052. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.

In related news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.