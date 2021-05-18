eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.30 million-$77.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.34 million.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $307.76 million, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270 over the last 90 days. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

