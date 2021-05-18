Eden Price Down 28.5% This Week (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Eden has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Eden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Eden has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $261,924.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00090484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $630.60 or 0.01436861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00118275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.15 or 0.11067350 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

