Edap Tms S.A. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Edap Tms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $195.89 million, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

